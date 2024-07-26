Why Preheating Your Cast Iron Is Crucial For Successful Sourdough

Preparing a loaf of rustic sourdough bread in cast iron isn't without its challenges. Handling a hot, heavy pot and moving the delicate dough into a deep Dutch oven, for example, can be quite daunting. Thankfully, Nathan Myhrvold suggests some practical solutions. Consider a combination cooker, what he calls "our favorite pot for baking bread." It is an affordable piece of cast iron cookware comprised of a Dutch oven and deep skillet that lock together. This design yields easy placement of the dough without deflating it or burning your fingers.

If you want to stick to a traditional Dutch oven, you may want to rethink using it for sourdough due to the difficulties they pose. However, Myhrvold advocates for a clever modification: baking the bread in the shallow lid. Preheat the base and lid separately by placing the base in the oven and heating the lid on a wire cooling rack with rolled-up kitchen towels. When ready, cover the dough with the upside-down Dutch oven and transfer it to the oven with extra thick oven mitts.

For a simpler method with an added layer of protection, Myhrvold recommends using a sheet of good ol' parchment paper. The cellulose-based material prevents the dough from sticking to the pot, ensuring a smooth release. Though the parchment may brown a bit during baking, it won't compromise your bread's quality. The resulting loaf will be perfect for sandwiches, bruschetta, French toast, patty melts, bread pudding, and other delights.