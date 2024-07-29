Sorry, TikTok, But Watermelon Is Not A Worthy Swap For Sandwich Bread
Watermelon can be a fruit, a dessert, and can even be called a vegetable, but what about a substitution for bread? Using the summertime treat as a vessel for sandwich fixings has become the internet's latest fascination ever since TikTok user @linder_surprise shared the concept in May 2024. In their video, the TikToker fills two square-shaped slices of watermelon with cheese, pickles, balsamic vinegar, and fresh basil, then proceeds to chow down the handheld in its entirety before flashing a thumbs-up to the camera. "Wait why is this watermelon sandwich [actually] good though," they captioned the post.
The unique combination has caught the attention of many, including celebrity power couple Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. The music producer seemed to be somewhat of a fan of the sandwich, telling his TikTok audience that it wasn't "that bad" after giving it a taste. Gomez, on the other hand, wasn't quite as impressed with the viral recipe, despite her affinity for pickles, which is one of her go-to snacks while on tour, and we have to admit we're on her side.
While certainly an intriguing use for watermelon, subbing the fruit in for the bread feels like a texture overload, not to mention a mess waiting to happen, which explains why Jenna Bush Hager tucked a napkin into her collar before trying the viral sando on the TODAY show. "It's really sloppy," she confirmed between bites.
TikTok may be on to something with this flavor combination
Just one bite into the viral watermelon sandwich is enough to yield a dribbly mess that can get all over your face, or, even worse, your clothes. And besides, who wants their hands to get all sticky when they don't have to? Still, while the concept of using watermelon in place of bread might be a flop, we'll admit that TikTok has the right idea when it comes to the unique combination of flavors in this trendy meal.
Watermelon is often paired with basil, cheese, and balsamic, especially in summertime salads, like our refreshing watermelon salad, which offers the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and tangy. Aside from the concept of replacing bread with watermelon, the addition of pickles is the most eyebrow-raising element of the dish. However, this ingredient makes perfect sense, as well.
Though TikToker @linder_surprise did not specify what type of pickles they used in their sandwich, their color suggests that they are bread and butter pickles, the sweetness of which plays into that of the watermelon. Meanwhile, their brininess can help further enhance that sweetness in the same way that adding a sprinkling of salt to watermelon does. So while we can't get behind the idea of piling all the ingredients between two slices of watermelon, throwing them into a bowl and eating them salad-style with a fork might be worth your while.