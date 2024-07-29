Sorry, TikTok, But Watermelon Is Not A Worthy Swap For Sandwich Bread

Just one bite into the viral watermelon sandwich is enough to yield a dribbly mess that can get all over your face, or, even worse, your clothes. And besides, who wants their hands to get all sticky when they don't have to? Still, while the concept of using watermelon in place of bread might be a flop, we'll admit that TikTok has the right idea when it comes to the unique combination of flavors in this trendy meal.

Watermelon is often paired with basil, cheese, and balsamic, especially in summertime salads, like our refreshing watermelon salad, which offers the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and tangy. Aside from the concept of replacing bread with watermelon, the addition of pickles is the most eyebrow-raising element of the dish. However, this ingredient makes perfect sense, as well.

Though TikToker @linder_surprise did not specify what type of pickles they used in their sandwich, their color suggests that they are bread and butter pickles, the sweetness of which plays into that of the watermelon. Meanwhile, their brininess can help further enhance that sweetness in the same way that adding a sprinkling of salt to watermelon does. So while we can't get behind the idea of piling all the ingredients between two slices of watermelon, throwing them into a bowl and eating them salad-style with a fork might be worth your while.