The Debated Origins Of Arepa De Huevo, A Cornmeal Breakfast Sandwich

Food can shed a great deal of light on a place's culture, and the arepa is no exception. It's an iconic South American street food that has countless preparation methods, and each has its own story. The arepa de huevo (or egg arepa) is one of the simplest breakfast varieties of the dish, and it holds a special place in Colombian cuisine. Its specific origins, however, are debated. One thing that's certain is that the arepa de huevo has a strong coastal identity that is a product of coastal trade, reflecting African fried foods and the Spanish omelet. Cartagena and Barranquilla are port cities located on Colombia's Caribbean coast, and they're only 83 miles apart. Both cities claim the arepa de huevo, but the city in which the food originated is still ultimately unknown.

A Colombian-style arepa is made from a dough of cornmeal and water that's grilled or fried in hot oil. For an arepa de huevo, the arepa is removed from the oil once it begins to puff up. Then, the arepa is sliced on the side, filled with one raw egg, and fried once more until the egg is cooked and the arepa is crispy. But just like there are differences between Venezuelan and Colombian arepas (the two countries where arepas are from), there are also differences between Cartagena's and Barranquilla's arepa de huevo.