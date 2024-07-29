The Debated Origins Of Arepa De Huevo, A Cornmeal Breakfast Sandwich
Food can shed a great deal of light on a place's culture, and the arepa is no exception. It's an iconic South American street food that has countless preparation methods, and each has its own story. The arepa de huevo (or egg arepa) is one of the simplest breakfast varieties of the dish, and it holds a special place in Colombian cuisine. Its specific origins, however, are debated. One thing that's certain is that the arepa de huevo has a strong coastal identity that is a product of coastal trade, reflecting African fried foods and the Spanish omelet. Cartagena and Barranquilla are port cities located on Colombia's Caribbean coast, and they're only 83 miles apart. Both cities claim the arepa de huevo, but the city in which the food originated is still ultimately unknown.
A Colombian-style arepa is made from a dough of cornmeal and water that's grilled or fried in hot oil. For an arepa de huevo, the arepa is removed from the oil once it begins to puff up. Then, the arepa is sliced on the side, filled with one raw egg, and fried once more until the egg is cooked and the arepa is crispy. But just like there are differences between Venezuelan and Colombian arepas (the two countries where arepas are from), there are also differences between Cartagena's and Barranquilla's arepa de huevo.
Differences between Cartagena and Baranquilla arepas
In Cartagena, the arepa de huevo has an interesting linguistic history. There, the arepa de huevo is known as an "empanada de huevo." Most people know arepas and empanadas as two different things: The first is shaped like a circle, the other like a semi-circle. Both are fried foods made from cornmeal, however, which may be why "empanada" is used in Cartagena. Over time, this unique feature of Cartagena's vernacular has dwindled due to more coastal outsiders calling the snack by its Barranquilla name, "arepa de huevo." The terms "arepa" and "empanada" are now used interchangeably in the region, but using "empanada" as the name for the dish is a sign of a true Cartagena local. Besides the linguistic difference, Cartagena's empanada de huevo can also be filled with meats and cheeses. This variety of stuffing is more in line with the characteristics of a typical empanada. Barranquilla's arepa de huevo, however, only contains egg and is not called an empanada, even by locals.
Regardless of what city the arepa de huevo is from, the item sheds light on the country's history including both indigenous traditions for harvesting and preparing corn as well as the country's coastal trade. The arepa de huevo is a typical Colombian breakfast in both cities (and beyond) and great to pair with coffee, but it also makes a delicious snack or meal at any time of the day.