Why Is Canned Tuna Always Sold In Tiny Containers?

Some things in life are so common that we never think to question them. Such is the case with grocery store canned tuna, which comes in very small cans — 5 ounces, to be exact. This is quite different from the 15.25-ounce cans of vegetables and 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell's soup that shoppers are also used to seeing. Yet a 5-ounce can of tuna is widely accepted. The unclear reason for this might lie in the market for canned fish, the functionality of small cans, and shelf life factors.

One canned tuna myth is that tuna is only good in salads, but it's great for tuna burgers, mac and cheese, and even on pizza. The 5-ounce can is ideal for a single serving, so in this regard the size makes sense. No tuna will go to waste and you won't have leftovers to keep in the fridge. An opened can of tuna will only last up to four days in the fridge, and no one wants their fridge smelling like fish.

There are larger cans of tuna on the market, but they're less common. Popular brands like Starkist and Bumble Bee offer 12-ounce versions that you might come across in stores but don't even think about seeing the massive 66.5-ounce cans bought in the food service industry. Average shoppers don't seem desperate for more 12-ounce cans, so maybe there isn't a big enough market for larger cans to make them mainstream.