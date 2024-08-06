The 13 Unhealthiest Fish Dishes At 13 Popular Chain Restaurants

Fish dishes are often touted as some of the healthiest menu items you can choose at a chain restaurant. In some cases, that's true. Fish is typically lower in fat than red meat and it's high in protein. With that in mind, you might think that a fish sandwich or seafood pasta is better for you than a hamburger or steak. However, one of the biggest mistakes people make when ordering fish at a chain restaurant is assuming that all seafood dishes are healthy.

Chain restaurants are infamous for amping up the calories, sodium, and saturated fat in many of their dishes, including the fish options. Some examples of this could include fish sandwiches featuring deep-fried fish filets, seafood pasta with cheese and cream, and stuffed fish dishes with breading and ample amounts of butter. In fact, some chain restaurant fish dishes are less healthy for you than many of the other items on the menu.

If you're trying to be more health-conscious when you eat out, these are some of the unhealthiest fish dishes from popular chain restaurants that you may want to avoid. Each dish was chosen based on its nutritional value. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.