The Best Way To Melt Jolly Ranchers

Jolly Rancher, the hard candy famous for its vibrant hues and bold, fruity notes, has been a Halloween and birthday party staple since the candy's 1949 debut. While they're delightful by themselves, the confections are also a versatile ingredient for a myriad of desserts, especially when they're melted into a syrup. The most efficient technique for melting these sugary gems is by using the trusty ol' microwave. With a bit of creativity, Jolly Ranchers have the power to transform everyday sweets into extraordinary treats. To ensure a safe candy-melting process, there are just a few simple steps you need to follow.

Unwrap your desired number of Jolly Ranchers and place them in a microwave-safe container. It's totally up to you whether you want to make a customized blend or stick to just one of Jolly Rancher's popular flavors (which we've ranked from worst to best, by the way). Set the microwave timer for one minute and watch the magic unfold. Once the liquid starts to bubble, the candy has achieved its ideal, dissolved consistency. Remember to wear oven mitts when removing the hot dish from the microwave. Carefully stir the liquid with a spatula or spoon, avoiding any splashes. Now that you have a perfectly melted base, the possibilities are endless!