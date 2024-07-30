The Best Wines To Pair With Your Vegan Burger
Pairing wine with vegan (and vegetarian) burgers may be uncharted territory for some. However, the art of matching vino and burgers can be as rewarding of an adventure for herbivores as it is for omnivores. For insights on the duo, Mashed sought the guidance of New York's chef Guy Vaknin, who emphasizes that different wines have the power to amplify plant-based meat alternatives that are crafted to mimic the texture and taste of beef, chicken, or turkey. Vaknin shares how a few types of red wine stand out as optimal beverages to accompany a meatless burger.
Chef Vaknin suggests pinot noir, a French red valued for its lively acidity, as a faithful companion to a vegan burger's umami flavors. Pinot noir's acidity cuts through the patty's richness, offering a refreshing contrast that cleanses the palate. The wine's red fruit-inspired undertones, like cherry and raspberry, "pair well with the savory and slightly smoky flavors of faux meat," according to Vaknin.
On the other hand, Chianti — an acidic red wine with Tuscan roots — boasts hints of sour cherry, espresso, oregano, and tobacco. Its soft tannins present a luscious sweetness to a juicy vegan burger.
More red wine to sip with vegan and veggie burgers
While vegan burgers omit meats, cheeses, and eggs entirely, vegetarian burgers might sneak in some dairy and the like. Among mistakes everyone makes with veggie burgers is not coupling them with a suitable beverage. Veggie burgers, beloved for their earthiness and surprising meat-like essence, can also be beautifully elevated with the right wine.
When it comes to mushroom burgers and chili black bean burgers, chef Guy Vaknin recommends malbec, an Argentinian red wine with French origins, traditionally enjoyed with lean meats, soft cheeses, and roasted vegetables. "Malbec would work well with the earthy notes in a veggie burger since it has a bit of spice and bright fruits," he explains. Malbec is known for its robust body and vibrant profile comprised of blackberry, vanilla, cocoa, and plum. Its subtle piquancy resonates with naturally umami mushrooms and black beans, while the fruits lift and lighten.
The peppery heat and creaminess of the legumes in a green chile black bean burger, for example, are balanced by malbec's fruitiness and spice. The moderate tannins in malbec also add a pleasant grip to accentuate the burger's qualities. This balance is crucial, as it ensures the bold flavors of the burger and wine complement one another rather than compete. The optimal red wine can transform a simple handheld meal into a gourmet experience while showcasing how meatless dining can be as delicious as its animal-based counterpart.