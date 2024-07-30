The Best Wines To Pair With Your Vegan Burger

Pairing wine with vegan (and vegetarian) burgers may be uncharted territory for some. However, the art of matching vino and burgers can be as rewarding of an adventure for herbivores as it is for omnivores. For insights on the duo, Mashed sought the guidance of New York's chef Guy Vaknin, who emphasizes that different wines have the power to amplify plant-based meat alternatives that are crafted to mimic the texture and taste of beef, chicken, or turkey. Vaknin shares how a few types of red wine stand out as optimal beverages to accompany a meatless burger.

Chef Vaknin suggests pinot noir, a French red valued for its lively acidity, as a faithful companion to a vegan burger's umami flavors. Pinot noir's acidity cuts through the patty's richness, offering a refreshing contrast that cleanses the palate. The wine's red fruit-inspired undertones, like cherry and raspberry, "pair well with the savory and slightly smoky flavors of faux meat," according to Vaknin.

On the other hand, Chianti — an acidic red wine with Tuscan roots — boasts hints of sour cherry, espresso, oregano, and tobacco. Its soft tannins present a luscious sweetness to a juicy vegan burger.