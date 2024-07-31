The Best Ways To Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer, According To Eggfluencers

Right off the bat, there are several common mistakes you can make when cooking eggs in an air fryer and they apply to most recipes. The number one rule of air fryer cooking is don't overcrowd the basket. The whole purpose of the air fryer is to circulate hot air around the food, and if it's too crowded, it can't do its job. The big selling point of air fryers is that they use less oil, or often no oil at all. However, don't forget to grease your pans, molds, or ramekins. Sarah Beth Tanner, an eggspert at Pete & Gerry's, says, "Even silicone can use a spritz of oil to help release your eggs."

You'll also need to make sure that you preheat your air fryer. This ensures your eggs will cook evenly and have the best texture. People love to "set-it-and-forget it," says Tanner. But air fryers can overcook food very quickly — especially delicate food like free-range and pasture raised eggs. "Be sure to set the timer for two-thirds of the total cook time so you can check on the doneness of your dish. You'd be surprised how often food is ready at that point," Tanner advises. Because every air fryer is different, she says it may take a bit of trial and error to find the right settings for your perfect eggs.