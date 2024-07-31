The Best Ways To Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer, According To Eggfluencers
The air fryer has become a popular countertop appliance in kitchens across the globe — even celebrity chefs are embracing it. Jamie Oliver uses the tool in a TV series called "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals," where the British chef and his guests cook savory scones, a whole roast chicken, and even a baked Alaska. If you're the chicken-nuggets-and-chips kind of air fryer owner, this article aims to inspire you to stretch a little when it comes to an underrated ingredient — eggs.
Eggs are a popular baking ingredient, breakfast staple, and binder. In 2023 Americans ate a lot of eggs, about 281 eggs per person in a year. And the number is growing. Eggs are popular because they're so versatile and are a source of high-quality protein — a large egg contains about 6 grams of protein. For those with digestive imbalances, eggs are much more easily digested compared to red meat, says nutritionist and author of the "Candida Diet", Lisa Richards. "Eggs are also free of the harmful additives that are found in processed meats," she adds. There are many great egg-based dishes to cook in an air fryer, from a protein-packed breakfast to an on-the-go snack. To get you started, we spoke to various "egg-sperts," food bloggers, and chefs to find the best ways to cook eggs in your air fryer.
Common mistakes when cooking eggs in an air fryer
Right off the bat, there are several common mistakes you can make when cooking eggs in an air fryer and they apply to most recipes. The number one rule of air fryer cooking is don't overcrowd the basket. The whole purpose of the air fryer is to circulate hot air around the food, and if it's too crowded, it can't do its job. The big selling point of air fryers is that they use less oil, or often no oil at all. However, don't forget to grease your pans, molds, or ramekins. Sarah Beth Tanner, an eggspert at Pete & Gerry's, says, "Even silicone can use a spritz of oil to help release your eggs."
You'll also need to make sure that you preheat your air fryer. This ensures your eggs will cook evenly and have the best texture. People love to "set-it-and-forget it," says Tanner. But air fryers can overcook food very quickly — especially delicate food like free-range and pasture raised eggs. "Be sure to set the timer for two-thirds of the total cook time so you can check on the doneness of your dish. You'd be surprised how often food is ready at that point," Tanner advises. Because every air fryer is different, she says it may take a bit of trial and error to find the right settings for your perfect eggs.
Baked Eggs
Baking eggs — the air fryer version of a boiled egg — is the easiest way to prepare eggs in an air fryer. Yu Mon Khin, the founder of Khin's Kitchen – a popular food blog specializing in Asian cuisine — says she cooks eggs in the air fryer about twice a week. "The version I make the most is hard-boiled eggs because they are so easy and versatile." If you're "baking" eggs in the air fryer you can shell and snack on them as they are (with a pinch of salt), mash them and add a dollop of mayonnaise for a mouth-watering egg mayo sandwich, quarter the eggs to add to a Niçoise salad, or half them and add to a marinade to use later in a bowl of ramen.
To bake your eggs, preheat your air fryer to 270 degrees Fahrenheit (130 degrees Celsius), place the eggs directly in the air fryer basket, and cook for 15-17 minutes. Once done, transfer them to an ice bath for easy peeling. "They come out perfectly every time!" says Khin.
Egg Muffins
The air fryer proves its convenience with egg muffins. Fried and poached eggs need additional elements to make a complete breakfast — like toast or avocado — egg muffins, however, are a complete dish on their own. They're a protein-packed snack you can grab on your way out the door. For this, you'll need to choose the best air fryer accessory for the job. Sarah Beth Tanner recommends a four-well muffin tin or silicone baking cups.
To make the "Starbucks-dupe" egg muffins. Tanner recommends whisking eggs with your favorite fillings like spinach, tomatoes, and cheese. Pour the mixture into silicone muffin cups and air fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) for about 10-12 minutes. For a meat alternative, try cooked bacon, chopped bell peppers, and onion as a filling. "These are perfect for a quick, healthy on-the-go breakfast," says Tanner. To tie all the ingredients together, experiment with seasoning. "A pinch of salt, pepper, and fresh herbs can elevate the flavor of your air fryer egg dishes," advises Yu Mon Khin.
Scrambled Eggs
This isn't the easiest dish in the air fryer because you can't "set it and forget it" as Sarah Beth Tanner warns. Just like on the stovetop, air fryer scrambled eggs need regular stirring ... no walking away! For light and fluffy scrambled eggs in the air fryer, Taylor from Food Faith Fitness recommends first melting a teaspoon of butter in a ceramic bowl. If you want to avoid the fat, warm a cake pan for a minute or so and then apply nonstick cooking spray. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese (optional), salt and pepper. Whisk the ingredients for a minute to aerate your eggs.
Pour the eggs into the pan/bowl with the melted butter and set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) for 6 minutes. Open the air fryer and scramble the eggs with a fork, then leave them to cook for another 8 minutes. Before you take them out, scramble them once more, and voilà! The trick to air fryer scrambled eggs, says Taylor, is to keep the air fryer temperature low. Because all air fryer temperatures vary, find the setting that works best for you.
Frittata
Hailing from Italy, the frittata got its name from the Italian verb "friggere" which means to fry. It's a beloved Italian egg dish; humble, simple, and inexpensive. If you have Italian friends, however, maybe leave the frittata cooking to the pros, and certainly don't mention using an air fryer to cook it — unless you want to be toast. Yu Mon Khin has two delicious ingredient combinations she recommends for frittatas: spinach, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese; or bell peppers, onions, and cooked sausage.
For the perfect air fryer frittata, Khin combines beaten eggs with veggies, meat, and cheese, then pours the mixture into a small, oven-safe dish that fits the air fryer. It cooks at 320 degrees Fahrenheit (160 degrees Celsius) for 10-12 minutes, or until set. "This is a fantastic way to make a nutritious meal with minimal cleanup," says Khin. "You don't need to cover it. The egg mixture cooks evenly throughout, including the top, thanks to the circulating hot air in the air fryer," she adds. "The first 2-3 times you do it, I'd recommend monitoring to make sure the frittata doesn't overcook."
Fried Eggs
There's an art to frying an egg on the stovetop — some might get it right straightaway, and others spend a lifetime trying. The air fryer may be your best friend if you're not winning on the stove. It only takes a few minutes and once you've got the hang of your air fryer's temperature and timing, you're set up with the best fried eggs for life.
"Cooking eggs in the air fryer is a great way to cook them evenly and thoroughly without letting them get rubbery or burnt on the bottom," explains Jordan Zelesnick of All Air Fryer Recipes. Fortunately, when it comes to consistency you can still get runny or jammy eggs in the air fryer. Zelesnick uses four-inch mini cake pans to cook the eggs in. "Be sure to give the tins a good spritz with oil so the eggs don't get stuck," she advises. She prefers olive oil but says any non-stick cooking spray works well. Crack one egg in each pan, season with salt and pepper (and any other spices you like) and cook at 325 degrees Fahrenheit (165 degrees Celsius) for 3 minutes. To get the eggs out of the pan, Zelesnick suggests using a flexible spatula. To finish it off, try these 15 ingredients to take your fried eggs to the next level.
Poached Eggs
Did you know eggs Benedict originated in New York? There are a few theories but it looks like the darling dish of a weekend brunch was created either at Delmonico's Restaurant in Lower Manhattan in the 1860s or at the Waldorf Hotel in 1894. It's no mean feat preparing the perfect poached eggs, (the main component of eggs Benedict) which is likely why most home cooks don't offer poached eggs for breakfast most mornings — it's a treat.
Laurie Fleming, the air fryer enthusiast behind Fork To Spoon swears by using an air fryer for poached eggs saying it is "quick and easy." The trick to poached eggs in the air fryer is to add water. She preheats the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) and uses individual ramekins. "Spray the ramekins with cooking spray and crack in your eggs," she explains. The clincher is to then add about 2 tablespoons of water to each ramekin. Bring the temperature down to 360 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius) and air fry your eggs for approximately 4-5 minutes. Based on your preference for extra runny or more solid yolks, adjust the cooking time as needed. Serve your poached eggs on an English muffin topped with salmon, bacon, or spinach and hollandaise sauce. Bon appétit.
Asian-inspired Tamago
Tamago or tamagoyaki (a Japanese rolled omelet) is a popular item in Asian cuisine, commonly served as part of a sushi platter, in bento boxes, or as a breakfast dish. Tamago can be served as either a sweet or savory specialty. To make her sweet air fried Tamago, Yu Mon Khin uses four eggs, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 tablespoon of mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine, similar to sake), and a tablespoon of soy sauce. She beats all the ingredients together, pours it into a small rectangular dish, and cooks it in the air fryer at 320 degrees Fahrenheit (160 degrees Celsius) for 8-10 minutes.
For a savory option, leave out the sugar and mirin. Khin suggests mixing in chopped kimchi or gochujang (Korean chili paste) "for a spicy kick." The recipe states 3 tablespoons of chopped kimchi and a teaspoon and a half of gochujang (Korean chili paste). Add more chili paste "depending on your tolerance for heat," says the founder of the popular Asian food blog. She explains that Tamago is traditionally sliced into bite-sized pieces before serving. And if you ever want to infuse air fryer eggs with Asian flavors, Khin advises adding ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, and green onions.
Cooking Egg Whites
Not everyone is "eggstatic" about eggs. For those who grimace at the sight of a runny yolk, a breakfast of egg whites might be the more favorable option. Egg whites are an excellent source of protein. According to USA Today, egg whites have nearly 11 grams of protein per 100 grams — the yolk contains nearly 17 grams per 100 grams. Each egg contains more egg white than yolk, so per egg, the whites have more protein. Egg whites also have very little fat, because of that, Sarah Beth Tanner, the resident expert at egg producers Pete & Gerry's, says you should grease whatever dishes or pans you use to cook them. "Plain egg whites are great for protein but can always use a flavor boost, so I highly recommend experimenting with veggies, meats, and cheeses to create mini frittatas and egg bites," she says
"Our Organic Liquid Egg Whites make breakfast in the air fryer even easier," she suggests. "Pour the liquid egg whites into a greased dish or silicone cup in the air fryer basket, about halfway. Add a small pinch of diced veggies or cooked meats and shredded cheese. Cook the egg whites in the air fryer at 320 degrees Fahrenheit (160 degrees Celsius) for approximately 10-12 minutes. Cooking time will vary so keep an eye on it until you know how long your favorite recipe takes in your air fryer."
Egg Boats
Jamie Oliver, who advocates for the air fryer, believes that because life is changing, it's important that recipes adapt as well. "In busy households, the [air fryer] can be great for older kids," he says. With the air fryer, teens can make their own food, and it's a safer method of cooking too. Sarah Beth Tanner has a fun recipe that's a good fit for the young ones. "I like to play around with different kinds of 'boats' or 'bowls': maximum flavor for minimal 'additional effort'," she says.
To create an air fried egg boat, crack eggs into bell pepper or avocado halves or line your muffin cup or ramekin with a tortilla before adding the eggs. Just crack those eggs directly in or scramble them with veggies and cheese. Air fry the boats at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) for about 10-12 minutes. "This method is a great way to make a whole dish instead of just one element of a snack or meal. Of course, for the best flavor and show-stopping, rich golden yolks it's important to choose free-range or pasture raised eggs," Tanner says.