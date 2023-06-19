Turns Out, There's A Wrong Way To Cook Eggs In The Air Fryer

There is a right way and a wrong way (or, more likely, multiple right and wrong ways) to do anything, and knowing the former is undoubtedly more useful. However, knowing the latter is generally more entertaining, as highlighted by a funny, yet relatable TikTok video in which someone tries to use their air fryer to cook eggs and learns the hard way how not to do it. For future reference, if you also wish to cook eggs in an air fryer, don't just pour them into heat-safe cups (they use silicon cups) and crank up the heat. The eggs may not turn out as you'd wish.

Unless, of course, what you have in mind is a big mess of eggy goo scattered all over the inside of your air fryer, since that's egg-zactly what you are likely to get. As to why this happened, the video did not delve into an explanation, but several commenters suggested the air circulating inside of an air fryer can have this effect on the exposed raw eggs. One person noted that eggs aren't the only affected foods, and claimed when they tried to make air fryer grilled cheese, the gusty winds inside the appliance blew the top slice of bread right off their sandwich.