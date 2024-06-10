15 Ingredients That Will Take Your Fried Eggs To The Next Level

Eggs have to be one of the most versatile components of a savory breakfast. Whether you prefer them sunny-side up or over-easy, poached or scrambled, there's something undeniably comforting about tucking into a warm plate full of these protein-packed beauties. If fried eggs are a firm favorite on your breakfast table, you might tend to stick to the same basic cooking method. But even the classics can benefit from a little enhancement. By incorporating a few unexpected ingredients, you can transform your everyday fried eggs into something a little more unique and flavorful.

We've curated a list of the ultimate ingredients for pairing with fried eggs, to help you switch things up and inject some excitement into your morning routine. These ingredients are easy to find, simple to use, and all complement the delicious flavor and texture of eggs. From the rich and tangy to the spicy and savory, there's an addition for every taste preference here. There are of course the classics like butter and ketchup, and some more unusual — think pickle juice or chili jam! So give this list a look and we guarantee you'll be left with all the inspiration you need to whip up an epic fried egg breakfast.