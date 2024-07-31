How To Grease A Bundt Pan

If you've ever baked with a Bundt pan, you know the decoration is easy (just dust with powdered sugar) while flipping the cake out of the pan can be a challenge. Cooking spray won't work in a baking pan; baking spray, which contains flour, can be expensive. So what's the best way to grease a Bundt cake pan?

Be sure to use a nonstick pan that's not too dark in color, made of metal, and clean. Melt shortening or unsalted butter, and cool it slightly. Using a pastry brush (or in a pinch, a paper towel over your finger), coat the inside of the Bundt pan with shortening. Be thorough. Then cover this with flour (¼ cup or less) using a dusting wand. If you want to give it a little extra power, one tip from John Whaite of the "Great British Baking Show" is to freeze the pan with butter in it, then add an extra layer of butter before flouring. In either case, shake the pan to make sure the flour is evenly distributed. Then, remove any extra flour by giving it a gentle shake upside-down. You can cover the pan with plastic wrap or a towel if you wish to minimize mess, or simply shake it over the sink.