Pancakes are a classic breakfast offering and an excellent foundation for experimentation. Whether you go for a buttermilk batter with maple syrup or chocolate chips and whipped cream, the options are plentiful. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares a decadent take with this "giant Oreo" stacked pancakes recipe. She combines cocoa-rich pancakes with layers of frosting for the ultimate Oreo-lover treat.

Surprisingly, Watkins says, "I am a savory breakfast kinda person. It is extremely rare that I'll order something from the sweeter side of the breakfast menu." She still loves desserts and sweet snacks, and she finally understands why that category of morning meal never spoke to her in the past. "Those traditional breakfast treats pale in comparison to something as outrageous as a stacked and stuffed Oreo cookie–themed pancake," she says, remarking that she is "presently and pleasantly converted."

This breakfast snack is a hearty meal by itself, but Watkins suggests pairing it with fresh mixed berries to introduce "a great fruity infusion of freshness for this rich and chocolatey pancake." Meanwhile, she recommends serving the pancakes with a glass of chilled milk to mimic the iconic cookie pairing. "If you need an even greater kick of energy/boost, iced coffee or hot coffee works well, too," she says.