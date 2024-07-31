How Ron Vachris Worked His Way Up To Become Costco's CEO

Not many CEOs of major companies can say they've seen the entire organization from essentially the most basic jobs to the boardroom. But that's precisely the situation with Costco's chief executive, Ron Vachris, who took over the helm of the retail giant in January 2024. It's the culmination of an over four-decade career with the company that could inspire every employee about their potential future.

Vachris told South Sound Business that he started as a forklift driver at Costco's then-competitor Price Club back in 1982. While it was intended as a temporary, seasonal gig while on a break from studying business in college, he said he enjoyed the work, as well as the company's culture and the potential he saw there, enough to leave school and join full-time.

Vachris was eventually promoted to assistant warehouse manager and later helped manage a group of warehouses through the Costco-Price Club merger in 1993. Within a few years, he'd become a vice president for the chain, one of several executive roles that led to his appointment as president and chief operating officer in 2022.