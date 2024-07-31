How Ron Vachris Worked His Way Up To Become Costco's CEO
Not many CEOs of major companies can say they've seen the entire organization from essentially the most basic jobs to the boardroom. But that's precisely the situation with Costco's chief executive, Ron Vachris, who took over the helm of the retail giant in January 2024. It's the culmination of an over four-decade career with the company that could inspire every employee about their potential future.
Vachris told South Sound Business that he started as a forklift driver at Costco's then-competitor Price Club back in 1982. While it was intended as a temporary, seasonal gig while on a break from studying business in college, he said he enjoyed the work, as well as the company's culture and the potential he saw there, enough to leave school and join full-time.
Vachris was eventually promoted to assistant warehouse manager and later helped manage a group of warehouses through the Costco-Price Club merger in 1993. Within a few years, he'd become a vice president for the chain, one of several executive roles that led to his appointment as president and chief operating officer in 2022.
Ties to Costco's past and future
While it's a relatively uncommon story, Vachris argued that many Costco employees demonstrate the same hard work and willingness to grow that brought him to the company's highest echelons. Costco has a history of humble, down-to-earth CEOS, including co-founder Jim Sinegal. He started Costco around the same time Vachris was beginning his career with Price Club and helmed the company for decades until stepping down in 2018. This gave Vachris plenty of time to get to know the warehouse visionary and work together on plans for the future.
As Costco's new leader, it's yet to be seen what impact Vachris will have on the chain and its offerings, though he doubtlessly played a part in developing the big changes coming to Costco in 2024 in his former role. One thing shoppers can be pretty sure about is that the cafe's iconic hot dog will remain just as affordable as it's been for years — at least if a Costco co-founder's harsh words are to be believed.