'À La Mode' Used To Be Associated With A Sauce Instead Of Ice Cream

Treating yourself to a brownie, cookie, tart, or slice of pie is one of life's simplest pleasures. And by some sort of magic, these desserts taste even better served with ice cream — a style commonly referred to as "à la mode." You've likely seen this elegant label on menus, but what exactly does it suggest? The phrase in and of itself is an example of a linguistic journey in which a word or saying's significance changes over time (like how "salad" initially referred to salted vegetables). The French expression "à la mode," which translates to "in the fashion," was first introduced to the culinary world in a much different context than its current association with ice cream.

The earliest instance of the classy idiom dates back hundreds of years — sometime between the 16th and mid-17th centuries — when it was used as a label of modern items and concepts, food or otherwise. However, in the 19th century, chefs used "à la mode" to describe beef braised in a wine-based sauce, which used to be very sought-after — a fashionable dish, if you will. This cooking method was considered a trendy way to feast on red meat, encapsulating the essence of French gastronomy's innovative spirit. As the term made its way to the United States, it underwent another evolution. By the mid-20th century, "à la mode" began referring to an entirely new application, completely unrelated to beef.