Homemade Apple Pie Ice Cream Is The Perfect Frozen Treat For Fall

Apple pie is the number one pie choice among Americans and it's easy to see why. Flaky crust is piled high with caramelized apples, notes of brown sugar, and cinnamon, and baked until golden brown and delicious. Even better than a slice of apple pie is pie a la mode, which is pie served with ice cream. Thanks to Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli, she's combined apple pie and ice cream to create the ultimate apple pie ice cream recipe. Regarding her recipe, she says, "This is my ideal dessert! My pregnant heart is so happy to have this in the freezer."

Instead of putting in the effort to make an entire apple pie and then combine it with ice cream, Carli's more straightforward approach requires only chopping and cooking the apples on the stove, with no need for baking a crust. While you can't have apple pie without crust, Carli uses a secret ingredient: crushed graham crackers. The graham crackers not only add flavor but a nice crunchy texture to the ice cream. As to why Cari adds graham crackers, she says, "I've always loved ice cream with graham crackers in it."