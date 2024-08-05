Never Buy A Burger From These Chains If You Want Organic Beef

To be labeled organic in the U.S., beef must meet the USDA's very specific organic certification standards for sustainable and humane farming practices. Specifically, organic beef must come from cattle that are raised without antibiotics or growth hormones. These animals are fed organic feed, which means their diet is free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and they must have access to outdoor grazing to support their natural behaviors and promote their well-being. Given these tough requirements, it's no surprise that many popular burger chains don't go out of their way to put organic beef in their burgers.

Of course, using organic beef can be pretty expensive, which explains why most burger chains opt out. They're going for budget-friendly over quality, we get it. But a lot of these burger chains have crossed the line in just how low-quality their beef is. Over the past six years, Consumer Reports and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) have teamed up to keep an eye on the quality of beef used by major fast food and fast-casual chains. They put together a report called Chain Reaction that grades these chains based on how they handle antibiotics in their beef supply. The 2021 report showed that a lot of well-known chains still aren't living up to quality beef standards of any kind, let alone being organic. Looking at this report and beyond, let's dive into some of the most popular burger chains that don't use organic beef.