8 Ground Lamb Recipes To Whip Up For Dinner

Beef, chicken, and pork may be the "big three" of dinner proteins (with seafood coming in fourth), but lamb is often overlooked. This may be due in part to the fact that lamb chops can be pretty pricey, while an entire leg of lamb is large and tends to be fatty. Ground lamb, on the other hand, is much leaner and can make for a budget-friendlier option, plus it's often sold in handy 1-pound packages.

If you're not sure what to do with your ground lamb once you've bought it, burgers are always a great place to start. Instead of serving them with standard ketchup and mustard, though, the more flavorful meat is better suited to Greek-inspired toppings. Ground lamb also lends itself to other Mediterranean-style dishes like kebabs, moussaka, and stuffed peppers, while it also works well in a hearty stew. If you're a linguistic or culinary purist, you may also appreciate the fact that using ground lamb instead of beef puts the "shepherd" back in shepherd's pie.