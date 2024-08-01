Ice Cream Pairs Unexpectedly Well With Soy Sauce – Here's Why
Soy sauce is a condiment that traditionally accompanies sushi, sashimi, noodles, and dumplings. However, for adventurous eaters, its application can extend further to an unconventional and perhaps perplexing pairing — with ice cream. Soy sauce and ice cream is one of many unusual food combinations you'd never guess are delicious, but it reveals a surprisingly charming flavor experience rooted in the principle of umami.
Umami, often referred to as "the fifth taste," is prevalent in savory fare and ingredients such as cured meats, seaweed, miso, and soy sauce. Its ability to deepen supplemental notes makes it a captivating addition to the frozen delight of ice cream.
Among the mistakes experts say you should never make with soy sauce is not using it in sweet dishes. When delicately drizzled over ice cream, the sauce introduces a savory and salty contrast to create a multifaceted profile. The salt content in soy sauce also tempers the richness of the cream, rendering each spoonful less cloying. By carefully balancing the amount of sauce, you have the power to transform a simple scoop of ice cream into a sophisticated dessert.
How to best use soy sauce with ice cream
As with maki rolls and marinades, moderation is key when incorporating soy sauce into ice cream. In other words, while you probably feel compelled to go heavy on the hot fudge, soy sauce should be used sparingly. Start with a few drops and adjust to taste, ensuring the sauce enhances rather than overpowers.
Several ice cream flavors harmonize beautifully with soy sauce. For example, vanilla ice cream serves as an excellent canvas, with the sauce accentuating its natural sugars and adding a unique warmth. Chocolate ice cream benefits from a splash of soy sauce, which amplifies the cocoa's subtle bitterness. Even caramel and butter pecan ice creams match nicely with it, as the savory undertones augment their nutty characters.
With its inherent complexities and pronounced fragrance, green tea ice cream yields pleasant results with umami garnishes, including soy sauce. For added elegance, top your sundae with a generous sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds or a dash of honey. Fruitier ice cream flavors, such as peach or mango, may also pair well with soy sauce.