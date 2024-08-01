Ice Cream Pairs Unexpectedly Well With Soy Sauce – Here's Why

Soy sauce is a condiment that traditionally accompanies sushi, sashimi, noodles, and dumplings. However, for adventurous eaters, its application can extend further to an unconventional and perhaps perplexing pairing — with ice cream. Soy sauce and ice cream is one of many unusual food combinations you'd never guess are delicious, but it reveals a surprisingly charming flavor experience rooted in the principle of umami.

Umami, often referred to as "the fifth taste," is prevalent in savory fare and ingredients such as cured meats, seaweed, miso, and soy sauce. Its ability to deepen supplemental notes makes it a captivating addition to the frozen delight of ice cream.

Among the mistakes experts say you should never make with soy sauce is not using it in sweet dishes. When delicately drizzled over ice cream, the sauce introduces a savory and salty contrast to create a multifaceted profile. The salt content in soy sauce also tempers the richness of the cream, rendering each spoonful less cloying. By carefully balancing the amount of sauce, you have the power to transform a simple scoop of ice cream into a sophisticated dessert.