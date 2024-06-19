Mistakes Experts Say You Should Never Make With Soy Sauce

It's easy to use too much or too little soy sauce in a recipe. In fact, it's one of the most common mistakes people make with this ingredient. They're either too liberal when adding it or scared to be heavy-handed and go too far the other way. Both can cause your finished dish to not taste as good as it should. "Too much will make a dish too salty," says Chef Vanda Asapahu. While "too little might be under seasoned."

A dish with too much soy sauce might be inedible, while one that has too much in it will need some extra seasoning but is easier to fix, so it's best to err on the side of caution. If you're unsure how much to add, start with a little and gradually increase it. "The only way to avoid this common mistake is by continuously tasting as you go," remarks Buddha Lo. "When you are adding ingredients that will add salt you must add it slowly until you reach that desired umami flavor."

However, all's not lost if you accidentally add too much. "It's always easier to add than take out soy sauce, but if you add too much try watering it down with other ingredients you use for the recipe such as water or stock," says Lo. It might mean you have to make other adjustments to the dish, but it saves throwing it all in the trash.