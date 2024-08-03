Upgrade Your Mini Cheesecakes With An Iconic Cookie Base

While it's not too challenging to mix crushed cookies with butter for mini cheesecakes, it is a little more finicky than creating a larger base because you have to fill each muffin tin cavity separately. However, if you're looking for a quick and easy mini cheesecake base, there's a solution that requires buying just one additional ingredient. Swap out the cookie crust base with an Oreo cookie ​for a way to add flavor and crunch to your mini cheesecakes with little effort.​ All you need to do is place a cookie at the bottom of each muffin tin cavity. Then, pour your cheesecake mixture on top. If your go-to cheesecake recipe requires a water bath or other fussy steps, consider trying our no-bake Oreo cheesecake recipe instead.

This tip is not only simple, it's also easy to customize for whatever type of cheesecake you want to make. For example, fruity flavors like lemon or strawberry would pair beautifully with Golden Oreos, which feature a vanilla flavor. If you really want to dial up the chocolate in your cheesecake, go for a classic Oreo base. And this isn't considering the special and limited edition flavors. You could also easily layer in some peanut butter, mint, carrot cake, apple pie, or dark chocolate flavors to name a few. There are virtually endless potential cheesecake filling and Oreo base combinations.