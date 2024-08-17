Lemon Meringue Overnight Oats Recipe

You've heard of lemon meringue pie, but what about lemon meringue overnight oats? As it turns out, it's quite easy to transform the iconic, citrusy pie into a breakfast treat that you can make ahead the night before for extra ease. These lemon meringue overnight oats, brought to us by recipe developer Annabelle Randles, capture the essence of the classic pie but in a less labor-intensive way — you don't have to worry about making your own lemon curd or meringue for this recipe. (You could, of course, make your own lemon curd if you feel so inclined to or have a little extra time.)

As expected, you'll find oats as the base of the recipe, but they get a citrusy twist thanks to the lemon curd layered in between. As for the meringue part, crushed meringue cookies serve as a super easy solution and final garnish for your parfait-like oat creation. For added convenience, the overnight part of this recipe (a.k.a. the part you have to put some forethought into) doesn't actually involve any of the lemon meringue aspects, so even if you only remember to prepare plain oats the night before, you can still put a dessert-inspired spin on them the following morning.