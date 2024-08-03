Never Suffer A Boring Pasta Salad Again – All You Need Is Canned Baked Beans

Pasta salad is one of those dishes that can adapt to various ingredients and recipes. Often it has an array of vegetables, some crumbled cheese, and maybe a protein like shredded chicken. Still, this composition can feel boring. According to experts, chickpeas and kidney beans are some of the best beans to use in salads, but have you ever considered using baked beans? They are flavorful and creamy, and introduce a smoky sauce to the pasta.

Before you dismiss the idea of canned baked beans in a pasta salad, consider their potential to add flavor with ease. Fans of the sweet and smoky sauce will enjoy how it lusciously coats the pasta, eliminating the need to prepare a dressing or add any other seasoning beyond a bit of salt and pepper. The sauce will harmonize well with many mix-ins that take your pasta salad to the next level like avocado and roasted vegetables. Plus, beans automatically make pasta salad a hardier meal by introducing more protein and fiber.