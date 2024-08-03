Never Suffer A Boring Pasta Salad Again – All You Need Is Canned Baked Beans
Pasta salad is one of those dishes that can adapt to various ingredients and recipes. Often it has an array of vegetables, some crumbled cheese, and maybe a protein like shredded chicken. Still, this composition can feel boring. According to experts, chickpeas and kidney beans are some of the best beans to use in salads, but have you ever considered using baked beans? They are flavorful and creamy, and introduce a smoky sauce to the pasta.
Before you dismiss the idea of canned baked beans in a pasta salad, consider their potential to add flavor with ease. Fans of the sweet and smoky sauce will enjoy how it lusciously coats the pasta, eliminating the need to prepare a dressing or add any other seasoning beyond a bit of salt and pepper. The sauce will harmonize well with many mix-ins that take your pasta salad to the next level like avocado and roasted vegetables. Plus, beans automatically make pasta salad a hardier meal by introducing more protein and fiber.
What to add to your baked bean pasta salad
Lean into the smoky flavors of baked beans by adding vegetables that are also often found at the barbecue. Grilled corn is bright and sweet, and would be a great addition to the pasta salad when cut fresh off the cob. Grilled and chopped bell peppers can add a slight snap and a touch of charred skin.
If you're worried about how rich baked beans are and want a lighter pasta salad, one solution is to opt for fresh vegetables only. Fresh corn, bell pepper, tomatoes, purple onion, and chopped parsley will help balance the pasta salad while agreeing with the baked beans' flavor. Additionally, if the baked bean sauce is too thick but you don't want to reduce the amount of beans, you can prepare plain navy beans (the variety commonly used to make baked beans) and toss them into the salad to lighten the ratio.
There are many popular canned baked beans in stores, but Mashed recommends vegetarian Bush's baked beans to get the same baked bean flavor without the animal product. With baked beans, you'll never suffer a boring pasta salad again.