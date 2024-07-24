The Best Beans To Use In Salads, According To Culinary Experts

Adding beans to your salad is a great way to add some variety. It is a wonderful option in both the summer, when salads are full of fresh, seasonal produce, and in the winter, when you might need to bulk up your salad intake. But which beans are best, and how do you use them? Luckily, we asked a few experts to help answer these questions.

We spoke to Sarah Hill, who is a food blogger and recipe developer for Real Food with Sarah. She specializes in quick, family friendly recipes. Also a certified nutritionist, Hill gladly lent her expertise and advice. We also spoke to Yumna Jawad, who is a recipe developer, cookbook author, and the founder of Feel Good Foodie. She specializes in unique but simple recipes which she shares with her large following. Jawad has been featured in Vogue, People, and the New York Times, to name a few, and her first cookbook was released in May of 2024. Finally, we spoke with Jessica Gavin, a certified food scientist and recipe developer at her eponymous food blog, Jessica Gavin. Gavin loves balancing flavor with science. With the help of these three culinary experts, we now have a great idea of what beans go well in salads and how to use them for the best outcome.