Fast Food Restaurants Used To Look So Much Different

Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California, back in 1962, so it should come as no surprise that the restaurants look a little different today than they did back then. While some things remain the same (such as the fact that they still sell, you know, tacos), the OG locations featured a very different logo, composed of a sombrero and bell. The exterior also featured an actual bell, which you won't spot at your local store today.

There were several other stages of Taco Bell looks before adopting today's slick but somewhat unremarkable aesthetic. Images shared on Reddit show a stereotypical Taco Bell in the 1990s when the interiors were primarily pastel and combined an array of era-appropriate shape decorations. While today's purple branding still very much played a role, this was mostly in the form of taco murals and stripy booths and tables. Strangely enough, the exteriors were purple-free, with red, yellow, and green taking its place on the logo instead.

If the Taco Bells of today don't appeal to you, there is one way to experience the original incarnation. In 2015, the fast food chain saved its original Downey restaurant (nicknamed "Numero Uno") from demolition by attaching it to a truck and driving it for 47 miles to Taco Bell's headquarters in Irvine. It was last reported to be living on stilts in the parking lot (but not selling tacos for 19 cents like in its former life).