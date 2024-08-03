'Family Meal' Means Something A Bit Different In The Restaurant Industry

The term "family meal" may conjure images of your own family spending time together around the dinner table. However, in the restaurant industry, family meal is a meal served to (and often prepared by) staff ahead of service. After about 20 years in the food and beverage industry, I've seen family meals come in all shapes and sizes, but it's typically practiced more at upscale restaurants, especially if they're chef-driven. So you won't usually see it done in fast food or at corporate chains like Applebee's or McDonald's, although most still offer employee discounts or shift meals.

Unless you've worked in a restaurant before, shows like "The Bear" may be your introduction to industry slang terms like family meal and "in the weeds" (while we seasoned pros have flashbacks that have us hollering "corner" and "behind" while making breakfast at home the following day). While restaurants have historically served staff meals, mainly to keep workers going through long, grueling shifts, the practice has evolved and gained new respect in recent years among a younger generation of chefs and restauranteurs.

Many restaurants are now placing more importance on family meal. French chef Eric Ripert created a new position for someone solely responsible for preparing the family meal at Le Bernardin (via The New York Times). These days, family meal does more than just feed everyone — it allows the "work family" to bond, even bringing the front-of-house (dining room staff) and back-of-house (kitchen staff) together.