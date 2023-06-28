The Bear Season 2 Expands On The Growing Dictionary Of Restaurant Slang

If you've watched even a single episode of FX's award-winning series "The Bear," you've likely picked up on the liberal use of chef speak among the characters. With season 2 dropping for excited fans ready for another round, there's even more kitchen lingo making the rounds as Carmen Berzatto and family build their dream restaurant. As the reinvention of "The Bear" comes to life, the buzzwords buzz ever louder in a frenzy of culinary activity tense enough to make Gordon Ramsay turn in his apron and make a run for the swinging doors.

Though the terminology becomes more regularly used among the characters, "The Bear" didn't originate the vernacular chefs use as part of their daily work, of course. Chef's Resources provides a glossary of terms you may pick up on as you binge your way through an excellent 10-episode second season. Our ears caught several repeated terms and a few key one-offs that felt significant enough for a deep dive. For anyone hungry to be in the know, we're serving up our best translations of this gourmet dining dialect. As the Berzattos are prone to saying when it's time to get on with the show, let it rip.