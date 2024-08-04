For The Easiest Breakfast Chilaquiles, Use A Sheet Pan

Chilaquiles are a staple if you're looking for breakfast or brunch with some Mexican flair. However, if you're aiming to serve a crowd, you might avoid them because you're not sure if you have a platter or skillet big enough to dish up your chilaquiles, or perhaps you don't want to be hovering over the stove frying up egg after egg to top several portions. Regardless of why you might have steered clear of this particular dish, we have a hack you'll definitely want to know — and it involves something you likely have in your kitchen already.

Catherine Brookes created a recipe for sheet pan chilaquiles rojos that uses (you guessed it) a sheet pan as the base. Brookes describes the recipe as "comforting, quick to prep, and easily customizable." Many chilaquiles recipes involve frying the tortilla chips to start and then frying up the eggs individually, which is the approach taken in our delicious but slightly more time-consuming and involved 30-minute chilaquiles recipe. Brookes' quick-prep recipe involves tossing already prepared tortilla chips in a sauce mixture and arranging the them on a sheet pan in a way that leaves four small wells into which you crack your eggs. Then, you bake everything together. If you find that you like this particular hack, you can use a similar approach to make sheet pan fried eggs for a variety of other dishes as well.