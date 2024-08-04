For The Easiest Breakfast Chilaquiles, Use A Sheet Pan
Chilaquiles are a staple if you're looking for breakfast or brunch with some Mexican flair. However, if you're aiming to serve a crowd, you might avoid them because you're not sure if you have a platter or skillet big enough to dish up your chilaquiles, or perhaps you don't want to be hovering over the stove frying up egg after egg to top several portions. Regardless of why you might have steered clear of this particular dish, we have a hack you'll definitely want to know — and it involves something you likely have in your kitchen already.
Catherine Brookes created a recipe for sheet pan chilaquiles rojos that uses (you guessed it) a sheet pan as the base. Brookes describes the recipe as "comforting, quick to prep, and easily customizable." Many chilaquiles recipes involve frying the tortilla chips to start and then frying up the eggs individually, which is the approach taken in our delicious but slightly more time-consuming and involved 30-minute chilaquiles recipe. Brookes' quick-prep recipe involves tossing already prepared tortilla chips in a sauce mixture and arranging the them on a sheet pan in a way that leaves four small wells into which you crack your eggs. Then, you bake everything together. If you find that you like this particular hack, you can use a similar approach to make sheet pan fried eggs for a variety of other dishes as well.
Effortless eggs
Making fried eggs individually can be a bit time-consuming, and unless your technique is perfect, they can end up looking a little sloppy, with torn edges or a yolk that's gone rogue. Catherine Brookes' approach eliminates egg-related issues by using the power of the sheet pan. Rather than standing at your stovetop, all you need to do is place your sheet pan in the oven. The chips provide enough of a barrier that your eggs shouldn't spread out all over the place. However, you'll still want to be careful when transferring the sheet pan to the oven to avoid jiggling the uncooked eggs too much.
It takes just eight to ten minutes for the eggs to set, and this particular recipe makes four servings. If you're making chilaquiles for a group, you can toss in a second sheet pan to double the quantity. You can even adjust the bake time to make your eggs more or less runny, depending on preference.
Once your saucy tortilla chips and eggs have baked, it's time to accentuate all those flavors with some toppings. Brookes opts for queso fresco, avocado, and chopped cilantro, but you can embellish your chilaquiles with whatever you like.