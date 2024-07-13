Sheet Pan Chilaquiles Rojos Recipe
You might already have some of the Mexican-inspired classics on your dinner rotation — perhaps cheesy enchiladas, fiery fajitas, or tacos loaded with all of your favorite fillings. But, today we're bringing you a lesser-known Mexican breakfast treat, that's packed with spicy flavor and moreish textures. This chilaquiles rojos recipe by Catherine Brookes is a comforting, quick to prep, and easily customizable meal, that's made in handy sheet pan form.
Chilaquiles rojos consists of tortilla chips that are cooked in a rich red sauce, before adding an array of tasty toppings. Typically the chilaquiles are topped with a fried egg, but in our sheet pan version, we spread the tortilla mixture out on a baking sheet, create wells to crack eggs into, and bake them in the oven. This hands-off approach really simplifies the recipe, and saves on clean up too.
We've opted to top the chilaquiles rojos with some classic Mexican-inspired additions, which include queso fresco, avocado, and cilantro. The result is a delicious breakfast or brunch option that is big enough to feed the whole family.
Gather the ingredients for sheet pan chilaquiles rojos
The first step in creating these delicious sheet pan chilaquiles rojos is making that spice-loaded red sauce.
Then, for the base of the chilaquiles, grab some tortilla chips. To the sauce-coated chips we add eggs, then once everything is baked to perfection we add the toppings: crumbled queso fresco, diced avocado, and chopped cilantro.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Add the olive oil to a large saucepan over medium heat.
Step 2: Add flour, spices, and salt
Add the flour, chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Stir and cook for 1 minute.
Step 3: Add tomatoes and honey
Stir in the diced tomatoes and honey.
Step 4: Pour in the broth
Gradually pour in the vegetable broth, stirring as you go. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and leave to cook for 3 minutes.
Step 5: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 6: Blend the sauce
Transfer the sauce to a blender and blitz until smooth.
Step 7: Combine chips and sauce
In a large mixing bowl, combine the tortilla chips and sauce. Stir to coat the chips.
Step 8: Add to baking sheet and make wells
Spread the coated tortilla chips out on a baking sheet, creating 4 wells for the eggs to go.
Step 9: Crack in the eggs
Crack the eggs into the wells, taking care to keep the yolks intact.
Step 10: Bake
Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the eggs are set.
Step 11: Sprinkle on the toppings and serve
To serve, top with queso fresco, avocado, and cilantro.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons all purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 roma tomatoes, diced
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 8 ounces tortilla chips
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup crumbled queso fresco
- 1 small avocado, diced
- 2 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro
Can I make these chilaquiles spicier?
If you like adding a little extra heat to your recipes, that's no problem. There are a few different ways to incorporate spicier elements into these chilaquiles. To amp up the spice level of the red sauce, try adding some extra chili powder. This recipe calls for 1 tablespoon, but you can easily add an extra half tablespoon or more, depending on your heat preference. Adding a dash of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes are also great ways to make the sauce hotter. A little goes a long way with these fiery spices, so try adding a quarter or half teaspoon to the sauce, depending on your taste.
The chilaquiles rojos toppings are another area where it's easy to customize the heat. Trying scattering over some sliced fresh jalapeños, Serranos, or even habaneros for a fresh, fiery kick. Or, add a generous drizzle of your favorite hot sauce or chili-infused oil all over the top before serving.
What should I serve with sheet pan chilaquiles?
These sheet pan chilaquiles rojos are typically served as a hearty breakfast or brunch. Though they're delicious served as is, there are also some fantastic pairing options to round out your chilaquiles spread. First up, we have refried beans — a classic, creamy side dish that pairs perfectly with the crispy, saucy chilaquiles. They're great for adding a hearty, protein-rich component to your meal. Another delicious side dish option is some freshly toasted bread, slathered with plenty of butter, or perhaps some herby roasted breakfast potatoes.
Because you can never have too much avocado, a side of chunky guacamole is always a crowd-pleaser. Or, try prepping some quick pickled red onions for a crunchy, tangy element to balance the heartiness of the chilaquiles.
When it comes to drinks, there are plenty of tasty and refreshing Mexican-inspired options that will complement the chilaquiles rojos perfectly. Try serving them with a fresh and fruity agua fresca, or a sweet and nutty horchata. For something with a little more warming, a cup of tea or coffee would also go down a treat.