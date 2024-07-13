Sheet Pan Chilaquiles Rojos Recipe

You might already have some of the Mexican-inspired classics on your dinner rotation — perhaps cheesy enchiladas, fiery fajitas, or tacos loaded with all of your favorite fillings. But, today we're bringing you a lesser-known Mexican breakfast treat, that's packed with spicy flavor and moreish textures. This chilaquiles rojos recipe by Catherine Brookes is a comforting, quick to prep, and easily customizable meal, that's made in handy sheet pan form.

Chilaquiles rojos consists of tortilla chips that are cooked in a rich red sauce, before adding an array of tasty toppings. Typically the chilaquiles are topped with a fried egg, but in our sheet pan version, we spread the tortilla mixture out on a baking sheet, create wells to crack eggs into, and bake them in the oven. This hands-off approach really simplifies the recipe, and saves on clean up too.

We've opted to top the chilaquiles rojos with some classic Mexican-inspired additions, which include queso fresco, avocado, and cilantro. The result is a delicious breakfast or brunch option that is big enough to feed the whole family.