Warheads Cinnabon Review: This Wildly Delicious Combination Will Blow Your Mind

When a creation is as mind-blowingly perfect as Cinnabon, messing around with the formula to make it even more intriguing can seem like a fool's errand. It's only one of the finest mall-sold creations ever to grace food court-adjacent kiosks since hot pretzels showed up on the scene. Heck, it even landed the top spot in our ranking of Cinnabon menu items. Even better, a Cinnabon comes with its own signature perfume, a mesmerizing aroma that summons shoppers to the counter like the Pied Piper of pastries.

With such a stellar reputation, what can anyone possibly do to make this treat filled with syrupy sugar-cinnamon and topped with a generous drenching of vanilla glaze even better? How about a sprinkling of Warheads Sour Popping Candy to add exciting new flavor to the enterprise? It's a viral craze waiting to happen and I was lucky enough to give it a try before it takes over social media. This tricky twist on Cinnabon's classic creation is due to appear in public any second now. So, I wasted no time slicing into a sample and taking a taste of what could easily become an explosive sensation — or fizzle out and make a beeline straight into Dudsville.