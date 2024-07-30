Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes Are Finally Coming Back To Aldi
Cotton candy grapes are a marvel. These green fruits taste surprisingly similar to their namesake, thanks to a cross-pollination process between standard grapes and the Concord variety. Once grapes are in season, from around August to October, cotton candy grapes can be found in many chain grocery stores, including Aldi's.
In 2023, Aldi's cotton candy grapes had shoppers rushing to the freezer section, and this year, the same will likely be true. Frozen grapes make a sweet and refreshing snack, and they can become almost dessert-like with the cotton candy variety's unique flavor. Recipes for frozen cotton candy grapes went viral on TikTok last year, propelling their popularity as a summertime treat.
With a bag of already-frozen cotton candy grapes, shoppers don't need to go through the hassle of washing, destemming, and freezing the fruits themselves. To find these at Aldi, look for Fresh Farms' frozen cotton candy grapes, which will be available for $3.49 starting August 14.
How to use frozen cotton candy grapes
Snacking on frozen fruit plain is delicious, but there are many other ways to eat Aldi's frozen cotton candy grapes. Studies have found that our taste buds are more sensitive to warmer temperatures, meaning sweeter things don't taste as sugary when they're frozen. If the cold is compromising too much of frozen cotton candy grapes' flavor, one solution is to sprinkle some sugar on them and maybe even squeeze a wedge of lime for a sweet-and-sour flavor.
Aldi's frozen cotton candy grapes also make an excellent blend-in for smoothies. It turns out grape ice cream doesn't exist due to grapes' high water content, but that shouldn't stop you from attempting a blended cotton candy grape sorbet. If the sorbet ends up being the texture of a slushy, no problem. Use that slushy base for frozen cocktails or eat it as is.
One of the more creative uses for Aldi's frozen cotton candy grapes is as ice cubes. A frozen fruit ice cube won't water down a drink as it melts and is an aesthetically fun addition to a beverage. Frozen cotton candy grapes make the best ice cubes in fruit punch, lemonade, juice, cocktails, and even fancy spa water. Plus, you can enjoy eating them after finishing the drink.