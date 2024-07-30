Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes Are Finally Coming Back To Aldi

Cotton candy grapes are a marvel. These green fruits taste surprisingly similar to their namesake, thanks to a cross-pollination process between standard grapes and the Concord variety. Once grapes are in season, from around August to October, cotton candy grapes can be found in many chain grocery stores, including Aldi's.

In 2023, Aldi's cotton candy grapes had shoppers rushing to the freezer section, and this year, the same will likely be true. Frozen grapes make a sweet and refreshing snack, and they can become almost dessert-like with the cotton candy variety's unique flavor. Recipes for frozen cotton candy grapes went viral on TikTok last year, propelling their popularity as a summertime treat.

With a bag of already-frozen cotton candy grapes, shoppers don't need to go through the hassle of washing, destemming, and freezing the fruits themselves. To find these at Aldi, look for Fresh Farms' frozen cotton candy grapes, which will be available for $3.49 starting August 14.