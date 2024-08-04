How To Cook Caveman-Style Steak And Make Your Ancestors Proud
Even if you're a barbecue pro who has grilled countless steaks, you may never have ventured into the territory of caveman-style cooking. The approach refers to cooking food directly on hot coals rather than placing it atop a grate that separates it from the heat source. Though it may seem intimidating, it's actually not all that challenging once you get the hang of it. We asked Silvio Correa, personal chef and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen in Gardena, California, to share some of his tips for juicy caveman-style steaks.
First, when selecting your steaks, don't skimp on quality. "The fresher the meat, the less likely it is to harbor harmful bacteria," Correa explains. While you can theoretically cook any type of steak caveman-style, beginners may want to start out with slightly heftier cuts. Something like a T-bone, porterhouse, or even Tomahawk steak is a good place to start because their size and thickness mean they won't overcook as easily, which is an easy way to ruin an expensive cut of steak.
As with your meat, quality is key when preparing your coals. Correa cautions against the use of lighter fluid or chemicals, recommending that grillers "use high-quality hardwood charcoal for a cleaner burn." Also, make sure that charcoal is piping hot. A good visual test is to see if they have a layer of ash on them. "This helps to create a barrier between the meat and potential contaminants in the coals," explains Correa.
Treat the steak simply
You've bought some meat that would make your ancestors proud, and your charcoal is hot and ready to go. Now, it's time to lay those steaks on the coals and get them cooking. While you may reach for your favorite marinades or dry rubs when preparing steaks for regular grilling, Silvio Correa emphasizes that "the key to caveman-style cooking is simplicity and letting the natural real flavors of the meat [shine]." So, don't get too heavy-handed with the seasoning before cooking your steak.
Don't worry about getting your coals too hot because high heat is what will get you the best results for caveman-style steaks in terms of both taste and food safety. "Cook the steak over extremely high heat to quickly sear the outside, creating a protective crust that helps to seal in juices and prevent contamination," Correa recommends.
Although cavemen didn't have access to this tool, you'll want to lean on modern technology and always use a meat thermometer to ensure your steak is properly cooked for both safety and flavor reasons, as you may find it more challenging to check the temperature when the steaks are so close to the heat source versus when they're on your grill grate. Finally, as you'd want to do for any meat, Correa suggests that grillers "allow the steak to rest for a few minutes before cutting into it. This helps to redistribute juices and ensure even cooking."