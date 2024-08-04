How To Cook Caveman-Style Steak And Make Your Ancestors Proud

Even if you're a barbecue pro who has grilled countless steaks, you may never have ventured into the territory of caveman-style cooking. The approach refers to cooking food directly on hot coals rather than placing it atop a grate that separates it from the heat source. Though it may seem intimidating, it's actually not all that challenging once you get the hang of it. We asked Silvio Correa, personal chef and catering director at Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen in Gardena, California, to share some of his tips for juicy caveman-style steaks.

First, when selecting your steaks, don't skimp on quality. "The fresher the meat, the less likely it is to harbor harmful bacteria," Correa explains. While you can theoretically cook any type of steak caveman-style, beginners may want to start out with slightly heftier cuts. Something like a T-bone, porterhouse, or even Tomahawk steak is a good place to start because their size and thickness mean they won't overcook as easily, which is an easy way to ruin an expensive cut of steak.

As with your meat, quality is key when preparing your coals. Correa cautions against the use of lighter fluid or chemicals, recommending that grillers "use high-quality hardwood charcoal for a cleaner burn." Also, make sure that charcoal is piping hot. A good visual test is to see if they have a layer of ash on them. "This helps to create a barrier between the meat and potential contaminants in the coals," explains Correa.