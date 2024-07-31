Viral McDonald's Milkshake TikTok Leaves Customers Revolted

The thing about McDonald's shakes is that they aren't called milkshakes because there isn't actually any milk in them. Or rather, there is, but state regulations on what constitutes a "milkshake" can be varied. To this effect, some eagle eyed folks in the comment section were quick to point out that bottles of milk aren't typically poured into McDonald's ice cream machines. "At McDonald's they don't put milk in the machines. It's literally a crème that comes in a bag," one commenter wrote.

However, the debate over the TikTok's accuracy continued to develop. "Working at McDonald's for almost three years now and I didn't know about this [until] my manager told me a while ago. They do this so they are not wasting product/money," another commenter added. Mashed reached out to McDonald's for comment, but we have not yet received a response as of the writing of this article.

No ice cream in the dead of summer is a devastating blow, but we ranked McDonald's desserts from worst to best, and apple pie is the clear favorite. It might be best to stick with the pie until we get this cleared up.