Viral McDonald's Milkshake TikTok Leaves Customers Revolted
If you've ever found yourself disappointed that McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken, a recent video posted to TikTok may have you counting your lucky stars that you didn't get that shake you ordered. On July 26, TikTok user @tel2raww posted a video claiming that their general manager at McDonald's instructed them to use spoiled milk in the ice cream machine. The video, which allegedly takes place in a McDonald's, shows a small, plastic bottle of seriously chunky milk being squeezed into an already-full ice cream machine.
Needless to say, some McDonald's fans in the comments were duly horrified, demanding to know the location where the alleged transgression took place. Others, who claim to have worked in the restaurant or fast food industry, were adamant that health code violations of this nature are commonplace in the restaurant industry. Still, others had their doubts about the TikToker's claim.
@tel2raww
#mcdonalds #milkshake #fyp #fypシ #restockasmr #chevy #onlyatmcdonlds talking bout he saving money...no you trnna kill sombody
More on the milk debacle
The thing about McDonald's shakes is that they aren't called milkshakes because there isn't actually any milk in them. Or rather, there is, but state regulations on what constitutes a "milkshake" can be varied. To this effect, some eagle eyed folks in the comment section were quick to point out that bottles of milk aren't typically poured into McDonald's ice cream machines. "At McDonald's they don't put milk in the machines. It's literally a crème that comes in a bag," one commenter wrote.
However, the debate over the TikTok's accuracy continued to develop. "Working at McDonald's for almost three years now and I didn't know about this [until] my manager told me a while ago. They do this so they are not wasting product/money," another commenter added. Mashed reached out to McDonald's for comment, but we have not yet received a response as of the writing of this article.
No ice cream in the dead of summer is a devastating blow, but we ranked McDonald's desserts from worst to best, and apple pie is the clear favorite. It might be best to stick with the pie until we get this cleared up.