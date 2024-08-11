The Biggest Recalls In Chick-Fil-A History

Fans of fast food chicken sandwiches may feel good that Chick-fil-A hasn't had a lot of recalls, but the ones it has gone through have proven to be pretty significant. These recalls have hit nearly every aspect of the menu, including dipping sauces, nuggets, filets, sides, desserts, and even a couple of kid's meal toys.

Given that we could uncover only six recalls to hit the chain in a little over 20 years, the truth is that Chick-fil-A doesn't have too bad of a track record. Most of the food recalls were related to allergy concerns, while one was connected to a nationwide bacterial outbreak that struck other restaurants and suppliers. Meanwhile, all the kid's meal toys that were recalled were because of safety issues, although one was mired in political controversy as well. A few people ended up in the hospital because of items that were ultimately recalled.

Thankfully, nobody has been known to have died from any of the recalled products discussed here. Surely we all hope that Chick-fil-A and its customers will continue to have the same type of luck in the future as the company makes proactive choices to ensure the health of its customers. Here are all the details about these recalls and their repercussions for Chick-fil-A.