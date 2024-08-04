The Go-To Ingredient You Need For Homemade Korean Food

Korean food is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S., and many people seek out local Korean grocery stores to buy ingredients and try out Korean recipes. One versatile ingredient called Yondu can come in handy for all Korean cooking and may inspire you to make even the Korean dishes you never heard of.

Mashed learned about Yondu when speaking to Korean food experts Danny Kim and chef Jae Lee at Walmart's bettergoods launch. Kim is a food creator, and chef Lee is the owner of the East Village Korean restaurant, Nowon. Yondu is always on hand in their kitchens. "When we make stews and soups, we use a product called Yondu at home. It's like a vegetable extract and it adds umami to the dish without adding artificial ingredients," Lee explained. Yondu is vegetarian, organic, and has simple ingredients. It's made from the essence of fermented soybeans, vegetable stock, and yeast extract for a combined savory flavor with plenty of dimension. Kim called it a "umami flavor booster."