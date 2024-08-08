Popular Foods That Have Been Around Longer Than You Realized

Food trends come and go with the seasons. Whether it's Jell-O salad or TikTok's viral pancake cereal, many beloved recipes are mere flashes in the pan, wildly popular trends with a short shelf life. Looking back on these recipes now is like transporting yourself to a bygone era. It's impossible to make Jell-O salad or ambrosia salad without evoking the '50s and '70s, and no matter how many fancy ingredients you add to meatloaf, it will still have 20th-century connotations. These dishes are, by nature, old-fashioned, but others have withstood the test of time and seem immune to trends. It's hard to imagine peanut butter and jelly going out of style anytime soon, and the idea of pizza becoming passé now or even far into the future is laughable.

Out of all the classic foods that remain popular, however, some have been around even longer than you might have suspected. Whether they're associated with a certain time in history or are constantly receiving upgrades on fast food menus, their extensive histories will probably surprise you. From the upscale beginnings of the potato chip to the ridiculously wholesome tale of the popsicle, here are the unexpectedly distant origin stories of some of today's most popular foods.