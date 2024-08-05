11 Struggling Chain Restaurants That Completely Made A Comeback

Golden Corral found itself in a downward spiral before 2020, plagued by unsanitary kitchen scandals, disgruntled employees, and the struggle to stay relevant in an oversaturated buffet market. COVID-19 was the final straw –– the last place Americans wanted to be was scooping mashed potatoes out of a communal tray in a crowded restaurant, cornering Golden Corral into bankruptcies, more than 100 restaurant closures, and 2,300 furloughed employees.

Rather than bow out, Golden Corral saw an opportunity to pull itself out of restaurant ruin, enhancing its sanitary policies and improving employee relations without increasing the cost for customers. After the pandemic's damage to the restaurant industry, Golden Corral had less competition, becoming a beacon for what Americans were craving most after hardship: familiarity, good times, and the best bang for your buck.

In 2022, the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association gave Golden Corral's CEO, Lance Trenary, the distinguished Gold Plate Award. By 2023, the chain was experiencing a 17% sales growth, with each location raking in an average of over $100,000 weekly. Leaning heavily into advertising to younger generations and its multicultural demographic, the restaurant chain has gone viral on social media and airs commercials on Telemundo in Spanish.

With even more room to grow, Golden Corral is branching out, opening the fast-casual Homeward Kitchen restaurant in North Carolina. Trenary told FSR Magazine, "We've caught lightning in a bottle at Golden Corral, and I want to make sure we figure out how to keep the lid on it."