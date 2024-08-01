What Coco Gauff Eats In A Day

If you follow tennis or the Olympic Games at all, then Cori "Coco" Gauff has likely already been on your radar for a while. The impressive tennis professional made her Olympic debut in 2024 at just 20 years old. If that isn't inspiring enough, she has been collecting titles since she was 19 from high-level games, including both the U.S. and French Open, and is one of the youngest Olympains to win a singles match. She also shocked the tennis world by defeating the legendary Venus Williams playing Wimbledon at just 15 years old and, at the 2024 games, by engaging with a lengthy back-and-forth with Olympic linesperson over a disputed points call. Gauff clearly has some fuel to her Olympian fire, and her daily eats contribute to the inferno she brings to each court she steps upon.

According to the International Tennis Federation, a professional tennis player needs between 3,500 to 5,000 calories a day to fuel their incredibly active body. This is around double the recommended amount for your average person. What does this look like in terms of actual food? We've taken a look at what Gauff eats in a day to satisfy such a high demand sport and a subsequent high intake diet, and you may be surprised at how tasty all of it sounds. From balanced breakfasts and bowls of pasta to gooey chocolate brownies, here's what this Olympian and champion tennis player could be eating regularly.