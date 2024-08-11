12 Discontinued Costco Food Court Items We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Costco's food court is famous for its fan-favorite items at modest prices. It's managed to keep its all-beef hot and soda combo at the low price of $1.50 for decades. In fact, it's the same price as when it debuted in the 1980s. From pizza to hot dogs to ice cream, the food court offers a limited, yet highly popular, array of fast food items. As famous as Costco is for its inexpensive hot dogs, it's also known to change out food court menu items, sometimes at a rapid pace. Of course, you can't please everyone and while some people get excited over the new offerings, others miss what has gone away. Sometimes people end up remembering a former favorite food for decades.

Occasionally a fan favorite will make its way back to the menu, although not always the same as the original. Whether Costco decides to axe a menu item due to poor sales, to shorten prep time, or simply to make way for a new item, we don't always get the details as to why something has been discontinued. We've rounded up some of the most commonly mentioned Costco food court items that shoppers wish would make a comeback.