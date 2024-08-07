Mistakes Everyone Makes When Flipping Eggs

Cooking eggs is one of the first things that people learn in the kitchen, and yet it is also something that budding chefs and home cooks commonly mess up. Specifically when it comes to flipping an egg — something that might seem straightforward, and equally where you really need to get the technique right. There are even over 15 million videos on Tiktok of people sharing their egg flipping fails. Although it's funny, messing up your egg flip can ruin your whole breakfast — and that, we cannot allow our readers to do.

There are many things to take into account when flipping an egg, and it all starts from the very beginning — right when you take your eggs out of the refrigerator. The eggs themselves, the pan type, the grease you're using, the spatula, the heat level, and more ... all can affect whether you nail your egg flip or flop it (literally).

We want you to have a delicious breakfast with stress free cooking and cleaning. To avoid your egg getting stuck to the pan, an accidentally broken yolk, or an unwanted kitchen mess — you'll want to check out our tips for how to flip your eggs perfectly every time.