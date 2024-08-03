The Best Cuts Of Meat To Use For Caveman-Style Steak

Picanha and tomahawk steaks stand out among the finest cuts of beef for caveman-style cooking. Praised by Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen's catering director and personal chef Silvio Correa, these cuts embody the spirit of barbecue, delivering a gastronomic experience that harkens back to ancient cooking methods. Caveman-style cooking involves preparing food directly over an open fire or hot coals, resulting in a charred exterior and succulent interior. This technique dates back to prehistoric times, when humans cooked hunted meat over a blazing fire.

Picanha, hailed as Brazil's quintessential barbecue steak, stands out for its distinctive fat cap. "The fat cap on top of the picanha is a game-changer. As it renders during cooking, it infuses the meat with incredible juiciness and flavor," chef Correa explains. The pronounced layer of fat is ideal for caveman-style cooking because the open flame can easily dry out leaner cuts. Picanha's innate tenderness makes it an exemplary choice for this rustic culinary method.

The versatility of picanha, a premier Brazilian steakhouse meat, is another significant advantage. The multifaceted cut can be grilled, roasted, or skewered, inspiring plenty of experimentation for popular steak recipes from around the world you need to try. The cut's deep roots in Brazilian barbecue culture further underscore its suitability for gatherings and celebrations, aligning perfectly with traditional fire-cooked meals' communal and ceremonial aspects. As Correa aptly puts it, "Picanha offers excellent value for its taste and quality," making it a beloved staple at churrascarias.