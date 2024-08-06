How To Make Boozy Fruit Salad The Star Of Your Adult-Only Cookout

In many boozy recipes, you'll see some sort of a disclaimer about how the alcohol will cook out, which is true to some extent (although, perhaps, only partially so). Fruit salad, however, isn't cooked at all, and anyone who remembers getting hammered off of a vodka-spiked watermelon can assure you that fruit is no impediment to intoxication. If that's a concern, you might want to consider using a lower-proof beverage in your salad.

Giada de Laurentiis' boozy fruit salad combines white wine with strawberries, melon, and grapes. You could make a more sangria-like salad using red wine with oranges and apples. Sparkling wine, too, can be used as a salad dressing, kind of like Champagne vinegar without the vinegar. In fact, if you find yourself with leftover mimosas after mixing up a pitcher, the O.J. and sparkling wine combo would be perfect for a fruit salad made with berries or mango.

To bring things full circle, it's also possible to make a fruit salad with beer – even one where the fruit is fresh from the produce department and the beer's been released from the can. A sour beer like a gose would be a great pick, since a tart dressing would complement the sweet flavors of the fruit better than the bitterness of an IPA or the heaviness of a stout.