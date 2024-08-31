How Café Bustelo Went From Theater Coffee To Hipster Icon

It's hard to find a bodega in New York that doesn't stock Café Bustelo. For such a vibrant brand, it might be older than you realize. In 1931, Café Bustelo opened its first storefront in El Barrio — East Harlem, New York. Gregorio Bustelo and his wife, Angelina Belvedere (whose face appears on the coffee can), had missed the strong coffee of Havana and started hand-grinding espresso-style coffee in their apartment. In those early days, their strongest market was the crowd enjoying a night out at the theater. Over the years, they developed a strong following.

But how did the ubiquitous red and yellow label evolve from a favorite among the older set to serving cold cans of café con leche at Los Angeles Fashion Week? Fast forward to 2007 at the Winter Music Conference in Miami, Florida, where the company's then head of marketing, J.P. Souto, brought cans of Bustelo Cool (café con leche) to give away. Just as the New York theater-goers needed something to stay awake, almost 100 years later, Souto found the concert attendees in Miami were eager for the same. "I was seeing people putting four or five of these things in their bag, like they were stealing something," Souto told The New York Times.

Before long, the company appeared at Coachella, Los Angeles Fashion Week, MTV Music Awards, and more. In 2008, it opened a flagship store in the hip Gansevoort Hotel in Miami, Florida.