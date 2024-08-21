Sushi Look-alike Cookie Platter Recipe

Tiny food may have been all the rage in the early 2020s, but if the next big thing turns out to be trompe l'oeil treats, developer Patterson Watkins is right in the vanguard with these cute little sushi-shaped cookies. How did she get them to look just like California rolls? Well, it took a lot of brainstorming and a few tasty trial runs, but the latter was no hardship since she assures us, "The testing phase was delicious." Eventually, she settled on using coconut macaroon dough to simulate the sushi rice, while black sugar cookie dough (courtesy of food coloring) mimics the seaweed wrapper. As for the other components, cookie dough dyed green stands in for cucumber or avocado, while pink dough represents crab or tuna, and orange dough is faux fish roe.

These cookies' resemblance to sushi stops well short of the flavor, though. Patterson tells us, "I am a big fan of coconut. If you are as well, you'll love these cookies. The buttery sugar cookie cup creates this crispy outer area, concealing the semi-firm, almost sticky coconut center. Pops of vanilla and almond from the extracts play well with the buttery and coconutty elements." So tempting are these sushi-themed treats that Watkins admits, "I struggled to wait for them to cool completely before snacking."