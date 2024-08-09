The Overlooked Beer Type You Shouldn't Sleep On For Adult Ice Cream Floats
Certain beers are more associated with adult ice cream floats than others. For example, stouts and porters may come to mind. They're creamy and can even be chocolaty, making them perfect for drinks like a Guinness float. But since more than 100 styles of beer exist, a lot of options could get lost in the shuffle. So, Mashed spoke with boozy ice cream expert Rachel Chitwood, the VP of marketing at Tipsy Scoop, to find out her thoughts on what types of beer we might be overlooking for adult ice cream floats. "Don't sleep on sours!" Chitwood recommends.
Tipsy Scoop's Barlour locations serve practically all types of grown-up ice creams and adult dessert concoctions, including floats like the Cherry Bomb, for example. This is made with the company's vanilla bean bourbon ice cream and a sour cherry lambic. Chitwood says the Cherry Bomb is a favorite creation at specific locations in New York and Washington D.C., calling it: "the perfect after-dinner treat on a hot summer night."
Sour beers have become pretty popular, and the category encompasses a range of styles. Among them are the aforementioned lambics, which are known for being funky, fruit-forward, and acidic. Goses are another sour option. They tend to be lightly fruity (think stone fruit or lemon) with a hint of salt.
How to use sour beers for adult ice cream floats
The refreshing tartness of sours is a match made in heaven for ice cream flavors like vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, lemon, mango, and more. You could try a fruity gose flavor such as watermelon or key lime pie with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream. But with the funky and acidic elements present in lambics, we also suggest pairing them with cheesecake ice cream. Give it a go with a raspberry lambic for a raspberry cheesecake-inspired float.
Fruit sorbets and gelatos can also work well with sours. For instance, "our Mango Margarita or Raspberry Limoncello sorbets [pair nicely] with a mild sour beer like a Berliner Weisse," Rachel Chitwood suggests. You could also experiment with a sour and sherbet, which is comparable to sorbet but a bit creamier.
If you're new to sours or short on ideas, check out our list of the best sour beers for ideas on where to start. Whatever combo strikes your fancy, experimenting with sours is an excellent way to put a twist on this classic creamy treat.