The Overlooked Beer Type You Shouldn't Sleep On For Adult Ice Cream Floats

Certain beers are more associated with adult ice cream floats than others. For example, stouts and porters may come to mind. They're creamy and can even be chocolaty, making them perfect for drinks like a Guinness float. But since more than 100 styles of beer exist, a lot of options could get lost in the shuffle. So, Mashed spoke with boozy ice cream expert Rachel Chitwood, the VP of marketing at Tipsy Scoop, to find out her thoughts on what types of beer we might be overlooking for adult ice cream floats. "Don't sleep on sours!" Chitwood recommends.

Tipsy Scoop's Barlour locations serve practically all types of grown-up ice creams and adult dessert concoctions, including floats like the Cherry Bomb, for example. This is made with the company's vanilla bean bourbon ice cream and a sour cherry lambic. Chitwood says the Cherry Bomb is a favorite creation at specific locations in New York and Washington D.C., calling it: "the perfect after-dinner treat on a hot summer night."

Sour beers have become pretty popular, and the category encompasses a range of styles. Among them are the aforementioned lambics, which are known for being funky, fruit-forward, and acidic. Goses are another sour option. They tend to be lightly fruity (think stone fruit or lemon) with a hint of salt.