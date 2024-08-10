How To Make Home-Cooked Korean Food Taste Like Restaurant-Quality

The term "restaurant-quality" is associated with well-made and delicious food. A night out trying the many flavors of Korean BBQ, from sweet and spicy to umami, is going to be as tasty as it is memorable, but don't be fooled into thinking you can't recreate a great Korean meal at home. At the launch of Walmart's bettergoods product line, we spoke to experts Danny Kim and chef Jae Lee, owner of the Korean restaurant Nowon in New York, about making home-cooked Korean food taste restaurant-quality and gained some valuable tips.

Restaurants have standardized recipes that make their meals consistently good, Lee explains. However, the main gap between Korean restaurants and home cooking comes down to the ingredients. As opposed to the money-saving mindset we bring to the grocery store, restaurants often opt for higher-quality ingredients that make a difference in the meal's flavor.

"For example, if it's steak, it's high quality steak," Lee notes. Furthermore, restaurants have mastered seasoning. "I think restaurants get really creative with their ingredients," says Kim. "Instead of just seasoning your steak with salt, you could season with truffle sea salt."