Grocery Store Chains With The Best Return Policies

Your newly purchased peanut butter has a broken seal, but your success in getting a refund depends on the flexibility of your grocery store's return policy. Shopping mishaps affect everyone — grocery bags may contain moldy bread, misleading products, or green potatoes. Even if you carefully inspect food in the store, you may discover an unpleasant surprise at home. Since many food items are inexpensive, you might toss spoiled products into the trash instead of seeking a return. After all, the time needed to return a $3 bag of moldy bread may not seem worth it. For some, though, it's a matter of principle in holding supermarkets accountable for the quality of their food.

Every grocery store has a unique return policy, and legally, retailers only have to accept returns on defective products. So often, though, shoppers have other reasons for returning items — a product didn't taste as expected, they bought more than they needed, or they purchased the wrong item. Returns under these circumstances are not possible everywhere since some supermarkets follow stricter policies. The reason for this is they usually have to throw out food returns. It would be unsafe to sell returned frozen or chilled products, and likewise, dairy, meat, and produce could also pose health hazards. So, if you're planning a food board for your next party but don't know how much you'll need and want to return the surplus, head to a supermarket with a fantastic return policy like the ones listed here.