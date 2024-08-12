The First Lemonade Stand Dates Back Over A Century To New York City

One of the very first mentions of the American lemonade stand comes from 1839 in New York City. That fall, the city's Daily Herald newspaper reported on a Ladies Fair at the local Apollo saloon that included a small market, musicians, and snacks. Among them was a lemonade stand, selling sips of a drink that, even by then, was an old-time American and European favorite.

The drink wasn't always a simple mix of water, sugar, and lemon juice, however. In lemonade's long, surprising history, the first known American recipe for the drink, published in "The Virginia Housewife" in 1824, included egg whites and produced something more akin to a sorbet. Still, it was surely as refreshing as its liquid counterpart, which had long been considered an excellent drink for the ill and the parched alike.

After its New York City debut in the early 19th century, the lemonade stand took off. The drink was relatively cheap and easy to make, situating it as just the thing for both opportunistic vendors and thirsty city dwellers.