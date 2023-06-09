Store Bought Lemonade Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Lemonade is tasty year-round, but it is a particularly refreshing summer treat. While it is relatively simple to make a classic lemonade, it is one of those recipes that takes more time (and heat) than one might expect. Luckily, there are many ready-made lemonades available at our fingertips. You can find them in powder form, in the freezer section, the refrigerated section, or even on the pantry shelves of the grocery store. But with so many options to choose from, how do you know if you are making the right choice? To help you out, we compared 14 brands and ranked them from worst to best.

How did we perform this taste test? To level the playing field, we tried the "base flavor" of each brand. Since some brands make an array of lemonades and others do not, we decided to stick to the originals only. No "fun" add-ins, no light or zero sugar, and no lemonade mix where you do the work yourself. That said, some are organic, whereas others aren't. Some are freshly squeezed, and others are shelf-stable. Here are the results!