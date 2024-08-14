The Cheapest To Most Expensive Chain Restaurant Tomahawk Steaks You Can Find

It's hard to go wrong with a tomahawk steak. Made up of a juicy and tender ribeye, the tomahawk features a distinctive long rib bone that resembles a tomahawk axe. Depending on the source, this bone has to be at least five or seven inches long for this cut to qualify as a tomahawk. The bone is French trimmed – or "Frenched" — meaning that the exposed part of the rib has been meticulously cleaned of meat and fat. This preparation technique ensures that tomahawk steaks aren't just delicious, but also visually striking.

Also known as "bone-in ribeye" and "tomahawk chop," the tomahawk doesn't appear on most restaurant menus. Even at steakhouses, it can be somewhat uncommon. That said, some steakhouses choose to highlight the cut as one of their signature dishes.

The price of a tomahawk steak normally reflects both the cut's large size and premium quality. Some of the factors that can influence the cost of a tomahawk include the grade of the beef and the restaurant's reputation. Whether you're a seasoned tomahawk enthusiast or a curious first-timer, here's a list of the cheapest to most expensive chain restaurant tomahawk steaks. Bon appétit!