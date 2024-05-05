The Most Expensive Steak At Popular Steakhouse Chains Ranked, According To Customers

Renowned for serving high-quality cuts of beef, steakhouses feature a range of steak options, from ribeye and sirloin to filet mignon. Many steakhouses also pride themselves on using cooking techniques that enhance the natural qualities of the meat. Be it grilling, broiling, or pan-searing, these methods are crucial for imparting the beef with a unique flavor and texture. The degree of doneness — rare, medium, or well-done — further tailors the steak to individual preferences, imparting each cut with a unique flavor profile.

Despite the allure of a flawlessly prepared steak, the cost of high-quality cuts can be substantial. Premium steaks such as Japanese Kobe beef, filet mignon, and tomahawk ribeye often carry a hefty price tag due to several factors such as breed rarity and cattle feeding practices. Couple this with the expertise required to prepare a perfectly cooked steak and the ambiance of an upscale chain steakhouse, and the cost can become surprisingly high.

To help you get the best value for your money, we compared the most expensive steak offerings at popular steakhouse chains across the U.S. While compiling our list, we looked at a number of factors, including beef quality and customer feedback. To find out more about our selection criteria, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.